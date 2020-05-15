Oswego woman arrested after allegedly spitting in nurse’s face, claiming to have coronavirus

AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora arrested a woman Monday who allegedly claimed to have coronavirus and spit in a nurse’s face.

Just after midnight on Monday, police were called to Mercy Hospital, located in the 1300 block of North Highland Avenue, after received a report of the alleged incident.

Cynthia Meyers, 33, of Oswego, was arrested after police believed she spit in a nurse’s face because she didn’t want to complete her discharge paperwork. Police said Meyers checked herself into the hospital and claimed to have coronavirus.

Police said after refusing to complete the paperwork, she lunged toward a nurse and spit in her face.

She has been charged with aggravated battery to a nurse, a Class 3 felony.