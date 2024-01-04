ORLAND PARK Ill. — An Orland Park man is charged with a hate crime after allegedly punching his neighbor and making hateful comments towards the couple’s Palestinian origin in a garbage can dispute.

Terrence P. Clyne, 68, is facing a felony charge of hate crime and a battery charge.

According to the Village of Orland Park, police responded to a report of a battery in the 15400 block of Begonia Court around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and found two battered individuals and a suspect.

Investigators found that Clyne battered a man after he moved garbage cans from one area of a communal driveway to another. Clyne made hateful comments against the man’s Palestinian origin. Clyne then allegedly punched the man in the face and engaged in a physical altercation.

At the time, the man’s wife attempted to verbally deescalate the situation when reports say Clyne began to make hateful comments against her Palestinian heritage and approached her aggressively.

In attempts to deescalate, the man came between Clyne and his wife, when Clyne continued to punch the man, causing him to fall onto his wife, reports said.

Clyne will appear before a judge at the Bridgeview courthouse Thursday. There is no additional information provided on the incident.