ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — For a holiday that revolves around food and friendship, a local group made a bountiful spread for new friends on Thanksgiving.

The new friends are migrants staying at the La Quinta Inn in Elk Grove Village and it’s their first Thanksgiving in the United States.

Local group “Taste for the Homeless” decided to help them celebrate in style with “the whole nine yards.”

“I’ve been up since yesterday putting in together their nice turkey. I wanted to give them a taste of everything,” Michael Airhart said.

Organizers were eager to not only introduce them to Thanksgiving dishes but also the meaning of the holiday — gratitude.

“We try to feed everybody. No matter race, creed, color they are. They need to be feed. They need to enjoy Thanksgiving. We’re thankful to have them here,” Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

Since Aug. 31, Chicago has received more then 3,700 migrants from Texas and Florida.

The group will be back on Saturday to help the migrants get ready for the winter.