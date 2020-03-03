Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — Opening statements will be presented Tuesday morning as a man stands trial for murdering a Chicago police commander.

Prosecutors said Shomari Legghette fatally shot Cmdr. Paul Bauer on Feb. 13, 2018, as Bauer chased him through the Loop.

Bauer was walking to City Hall when he heard a call on his radio that Legghette was running from other officers. Bauer spotted Legghette and chased him down a staircase where, during a struggle, Bauer was shot six times.

Legghette could get life in prison if convicted. He insists he didn’t know Bauer was a police officer.