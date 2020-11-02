Online donations rebuild 9-year-old girl’s baseball card collection lost in wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. – In the midst of ongoing wildfires in California, one girl went to a firehouse to thank first responders and got a big surprise.

Reese Osterburg, 9, like other boys in the area, lost her baseball card collection due to the fires.

Cal Fire jumped into action, putting out a call online for donations. One of the largest came from more than two hours away in San Jose.

“I got to thinking about what I have out here in the garage and I thought, you know what? Rather than sell these on ebay, I’m just going to donate them. I’m going to donate them all and put a smile on a little girl’s face,” Kevin Ashford said.

Ashford was able to get them to the fire department. As Osterburg went to visit to say thank you for battling the fires, she received a big surprise.

The two collectors connected on FaceTime to talk about the art of collecting.

“It’s been fun for us to watch them get to do something normal and we just appreciate everyone for what they’ve done for us,” mother Amy Osterberg said.