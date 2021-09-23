Onetime ‘kid cop’ pleads guilty to impersonating Chicago police officer — again

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A west suburban man with a long history of pretending to be an officer is facing prison time after he pleaded guilty this month to, once again, impersonating a Chicago Police officer.

Cook County court records show that Vincent Richardson, 27, pleaded guilty to false personation of a peace officer, a charge that stemmed from three incidents that occurred in the 2300 block of West Jackson in which he claimed to be a CPD sergeant. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison — with credit for 255 days spent in jail — on Sept. 10.

Richardson has yet to report to prison, though. Court records from DuPage County show that prosecutors in the western suburbs also charged Richardson with false personation of a peace officer earlier this year.

He was accused of presenting himself as an on-duty CPD sergeant while at an Amazon warehouse in Downers Grove on Jan. 26. Richardson pleaded guilty to that charge on Sept. 16, though he has not yet been sentenced in that case.

His attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.

This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Vincent Richardson. Authorities say Richardson, who is charged with felony impersonation of a police officer, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Richardson is accused of pretending to be a Chicago police sergeant on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

Richardson, of Lisle, garnered national attention in 2009 when he walked into a South Side police station and fooled CPD personnel into thinking he was an officer. Richardson — who was 14 years old at the time and dubbed the “kid cop” — spent half a day walking the streets with other officers before his ruse was discovered.

Cook County court records show that Richardson has twice been convicted of falsely impersonating police, once in 2013 and again in 2015. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison in each case.