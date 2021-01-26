One year later: Remembering Kobe Bryant and 8 others who died in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — It’s been one year since NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a fiery crash after their helicopter plunged into a Southern California hillside.

On Jan. 26, 2020, the group of nine was traveling to a youth basketball tournament when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in the dense morning fog just outside of Los Angeles, prompting an outpouring of shock and grief from around the world.

Aboard the plane was: Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter and teammate of Gianna’s Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter and teammate of Gianna’s Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

The helicopter took off at around 9 a.m. at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. The crash was called in after 9:45 a.m. after reports of smoke in the Calabasas hillside outside of Los Angeles.

Top left to right: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester. Bottom left to right: Christina Mauser, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Ara Zobayan,

In the hours following the crash, stunned fans gathered at makeshift memorials near the crash site and the Staples Center, to honor the five-time NBA champion and Lakers legend.

Mourners wore Lakers jerseys as they dropped off basketballs, purple and gold flowers and balloons at makeshift memorials around the Staples Center. Murals appeared throughout Los Angeles and the world honoring the crash victims. In New York City, the Empire State building was lit up in purple and gold to honor the Lakers legend.

A formal memorial was held for Bryant and the rest of the crash victims a month later at the Staples Center. Speakers include Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant with performances by Beyoncé and Alicia Keys.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 28: A man places a hat at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in remembrance of former NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash, on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and “Gigi” were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – People stand near a makeshift memorial to NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, in LA Live Plaza outside Staples Center, January 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. – The helicopter that crashed into a Los Angeles hillside killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, was not equipped with vital software that alerts pilots when aircraft are too close to the ground, officials said. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. – Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call shortly at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves to the crowd as he walks on the court before a game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo SEARCH “1ST ANNIVERSARY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH” FOR THE PHOTOS.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Lakers player Kobe Bryant (C) and family pose for a photo during a halftime ceremony to retire the two uniform at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo SEARCH “1ST ANNIVERSARY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH” FOR THE PHOTOS.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: A fan becomes emotional while watching a live broadcast of the ‘Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ memorial service on a fan’s iPad outside the Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Some fans were disappointed that the Staples Center didn’t broadcast the event on television screens outside for those who didn’t have tickets. Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Fans gather near a makeshift memorial as they mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. – Federal investigators sifted through the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people, hoping to find clues to what caused the accident that stunned the world. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jerseys are displayed during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man writes a message on the pavement near a makeshift memorial as fans gather to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. – Federal investigators sifted through the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people, hoping to find clues to what caused the accident that stunned the world. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: Wreckage is seen at the helicopter crash site of NBA star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo SEARCH “1ST ANNIVERSARY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH” FOR THE PHOTOS.

FILE PHOTO: People watch as smoke rises from the scene of a helicopter crash that reportedly killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo SEARCH “1ST ANNIVERSARY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH” FOR THE PHOTOS.

FILE PHOTO: LA county firefighters work at the scene of a helicopter crash that reportedly killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo SEARCH “1ST ANNIVERSARY OF KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH” FOR THE PHOTOS.

CALABASAS, CA – JANUARY 28: Journalists report from a parking lot of the Church In the Canyon as investigators on a distant hill work at the scene of the helicopter crash, where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died, on January 28, 2020 in Calabasas, California. Kobe and “Gigi” were among nine people were perished in the crash as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Bryant was born in Philadelphia. He was drafted right out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets but was quickly traded to the Lakers. Widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers. He won five NBA Championships, famously winning three championships in a row alongside O’Neal.

He was the Lakers all-time leading scorer and two-time Olympic goal medalist. Bryant made the NBA All-Star team 18 times and received the MVP award four times before his retirement in 2016. Bryant is the only player in NBA history to have two jersey numbers retired from the same team. Bryant changed numbers from eight to 24, halfway through his career.

Bryant coined himself the “Black Mamba” and became known for his hardworking mindset – the Mamba mentality.

Bryant lived in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles, and regularly traveled by helicopter to avoid the city’s infamous traffic. He traveled to practices and games by helicopter before his playing career ended. He continued to use them after retirement as he attended to his new ventures, which included a burgeoning entertainment company that produced an Academy Award-winning animated short film.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City, March 28, 2016. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

L.A. Lakers’ star Kobe Bryant accompanied by his attorney Pamela Mackey, right, and security, enters court at the Justice Center for a pretrial motions hearing Tuesday, May 11, 2004 in Eagle Co. Bryant is appearing in Eagle County District Court facing charges of sexual assault. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

NBA star Kobe Bryant throws a ball to his fans during a promotional event in a shopping district in China’s southern city of Shenzhen, Sunday Aug. 4, 2013. Kobe Bryant visited Shenzhen as part of his China tour. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant, right, grabs a rebound away from Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, center, warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher, center, holds the Larry O’Brien Trophy as Kobe Bryant, right, holds the MVP trophy as they celebrate after beating the Boston Celtics, 83-79, in Game 7 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles, June 17, 2010. At second left is Lakers’ Sasha Vujacic. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant directs traffic on Feb. 13, 1997, against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, May 14, 2002. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant lands amongst fans after chasing down a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 25, 2008. The Mavericks won 112-105. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant jumps over a row of fans after saving the ball from going out of bounds in the second half of the Lakers 107-101 win over the Houston Rockets in Houston, Dec. 20, 2001. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, playing for the West All-Stars, reacts to his dunk over Detroit Pistons’ Grant Hill and San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan, right, in the first half of the NBA All-Star game at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 8, 1998. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant embraces South Korean students in his basketball clinic for youth in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 14, 2011. Bryant is in Seoul during his five-Asian cities tour. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O’Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant share a laugh on the bench while their teammate take on the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 15, 2003. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, top, goes up for a shot between the Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Feb. 23, 2006. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc)

United States’ Kobe Bryant reacts after a dunk during a men’s gold medal basketball game against Spain at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant celebrates a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of their Western Conference playoff basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal (34) puts his arms around teammates, Elden Campbell (41) and Kobe Bryant (8) as Eddie Jones (6) and Derek Harper walk in front as they return to play the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 5, 1999. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter in an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2005, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Kobe Bryant gestures to the crowd from atop a doubledecker bus as the Lakers victory parade arrives at Staples Center in Los Angeles, June 21, 2000. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif., July 12, 1996. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)

Bryant had been a vocal booster of women’s sports since his retirement, coaching and mentoring basketball players around the world while also backing women’s soccer and other endeavors. Before his death, Bryant had helped coach Gianna’s eighth grade club team at his Mamba Sports Academy.

Bryant married Vanessa Bryant in 2001. The pair had four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

There were periods of separation between the pair. In 2003, Bryant was arrested in connection with a Colorado sexual assault after a hotel worker accused him of rape. Bryant denied assaulting the worker but admitted to having consensual sex with her. The case was dropped when the woman refused to testify against Bryant.

Gianna, better known as Gigi, had a promising youth basketball career and a competitive pugnaciousness that reminded everybody of her dad. Coined the “Mambacita”, Gigi was expected to continue her father’s basketball legacy.

“I try to watch as much film as I can,” Gigi said in an interview with NewsNation affiliate KLAS in 2019, when she and her dad attended the Las Vegas Aces’ WNBA opener. “More information, more inspiration.”

Since the crash, new laws have been passed including one that makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

Eight Los Angeles County deputies were accused of taking or sharing graphic photos of the scene, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding that he had ordered the images deleted. He said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it did not apply to accident scenes.

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit in September against the Los Angeles County sheriff. She alleges the sheriff’s actions constituted a “cover-up” of the misconduct. The suit claims the photos could still exist.

Separately, Vanessa Bryant has also filed a lawsuit alleging the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, was careless and negligent to fly in the fog and should have aborted the flight.

The brother of the pilot has said in a court filing that Bryant knew the risks of helicopter flying and his survivors aren’t entitled to damages from the pilot’s estate, while the helicopter company, Island Express, said it is not responsible for damages, calling the crash, among other things, “an act of God” and “an unavoidable accident” that was beyond its control.

The board said in June the pilot likely became disoriented in the fog.

The crash’s cause is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB said last week it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the Jan. 2020 crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.