One Tail at a Time needs help fostering dogs after ceiling collapse

CHICAGO — A Chicago animal rescue is in need of extra help after structural damage to their facility.

While no one was hurt, Anna Johnson from ‘One Tail At a Time‘ says the organization’s Behavior & Training Center, where many of the dogs stay, will be out of commission temporarily after its roof caved in.

As a result, some dogs will have to be moved into foster homes.

Anyone interested in donating or fostering a dog may click here or send an email to Anna@onetail.org.

