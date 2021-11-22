One hurt after Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Forest Park leads to crash

A shooting investigation is underway along the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the Interstate-290 exit ramp at Des Plaines. There, authorities learned the driver of a crashed vehicle had suffered severe injuries due to gunfire.

Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police did not confirm reports that a five-year-old was inside the crashed vehicle. No other injuries are known.

WGN News cameras rolled as investigators worked a crash scene near Bar-Tini in North Riverside.

The latest incident marks the 224 expressway shooting this year, compared to 128 for all of 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.

