CHICAGO – A traffic stop in the Homan Square Neighborhood ended with a person shot and in the hospital. This happened late last night just before 10:00 P.M. In the 3800 block of West Polk. When offices pulled the car over they say one passenger ran away.

They say the man started shooting them as they chased him. Police say they recovered three handguns that the gunman dropped during the chase. The other 2 people in the vehicle drove away and police are now looking for them.