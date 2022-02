COOK COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-55 Monday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

The fatal crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. northbound near South Troop Street in Chicago.

State troopers say the fatal crash investigation shut down northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

No further information was made available.