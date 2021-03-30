One home destroyed, three others damaged in blaze near Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, In. – One home was destroyed and three others damaged in a fire just west of Valparaiso, Indiana.
Investigators say the fire started in one home and high winds caused embers to blow onto two neighboring homes, igniting a fire.
A fourth home also sustained damage.
Investigators say it is unclear what caused the initial blaze.
No injuries were report. An investigation is ongoing.
