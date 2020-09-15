One family’s journey with cerebral palsy

Every hour a baby is born with cerebral palsy, making it the most prevalent disability among children.

There are about one million people in the United States living with cerebral palsy. This is the story of just one — 8-year-old Emmanuel Banks.

WGN’s Erin Ivory met Emmanuel two years ago, when they were partnered together at a triathlon camp for kids with disabilities. It was Erin’s first personal experience with understanding the effects of cerebral palsy, and more importantly, the beauty found in a family bonded by small gains, hope and love.

Like millions of others, Emmanuel’s mother, Mary Banks, is taking part in the Steptember campaign — walking 10,000 steps every day to raise money for research so others, like her son, who can’t take their own steps for granted.

For more information visit steptember.us.