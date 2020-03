Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person died and another was hospitalized after an apartment fire early Friday in Pullman.

The fire broke out just after midnight in the Pullman Wheelworks apartment building on 104th and Maryland. Fire officials said the blaze started on a third-floor balcony of the repurposed factory.

It is believed that 60 to 70 people have been displaced. Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire. This is a developing story, check back for details.