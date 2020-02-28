1 killed after car plunges off I-57, catches fire; southbound lanes closed at 127th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Ill. — One person was killed after a crash led to a vehicle plunging off I-57 and onto railroad tracks, then catching fire.

According to Illinois State Police, the two-vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. Friday on southbound I-57 between 127th and 147th Street.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash plunged off the roadway and landed on train tracks underneath an overpass. The vehicle caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

Police said at least one person was killed in the crash.

The victim's identity and cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Southbound I-57 is closed between 127th to 147th. Illinois State Police tell WGN that lanes will remain closed for a few hours.

Avoid the area if possible. Use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.