CHICAGO — There are many fans at sporting events who like to enjoy a cheeseburger while watching their favorite team, which makes Monday a very good day.

That’s because September 18 is officially “National Cheeseburger Day” as the popular American food is celebrated around the country.

For Chicago sports fans, there is one question that might randomly come up on this day: How many athletes in the city’s history have had the last name of “Burger”?

Well it hasn’t happened much, but there is a very recent example of someone who had the name that is top of mind on Monday.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Jake Burger was a 2017 first round draft pick of the White Sox who would overcome a few major injuries to take the field for the club for three different seasons from 2021 through 2023.

The infielder would overcome two tears of his left Achilles early in his career to progress through the White Sox system. He would make his debut during the 2021 season, playing in 15 games for the American League Central division champions.

Called up here and there during the 2022 season from Triple-A Charlotte, playing in 55 games, Burger showed his power with the White Sox in 2023. He hit 25 homers in 88 games, leading the team in that category before he was traded to the Marlins at the MLB deadline.

Since joining the Marlins, Burger has hit eight homers in 42 games while driving in 23 RBI with a .306 average.

(Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

Another player with a fitting name for National Cheeseburger Day is Todd Burger, a former offensive lineman for the Bears.

Picked up as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 1993, he would take the field for 46 games in his four seasons with the Bears. that included 24 starts at guard from 1994 through 1997.

Burger would play 16 games for the Jets in 1998, starting all 16 at left guard, in what would be his later year in the NFL.