CHICAGO — The women’s basketball world is mourning the death of one of the original members of the Chicago Sky who had a decorated career on the national and international stage.

Nikki McCray-Penson, who was a professional All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist as a player and won a coach of the year honor as well, died at the age of 51 on Friday, according to the WNBA.

In her ninth and final year in the WNBA, she joined the expansion Chicago Sky as one of their original players. She was in the starting lineup for the team’s inaugural game against the Charlotte Sting at then Charlotte Bobcats Arena on May 20, 2006.

During that contest, McCray-Penson had nine points with a rebound and a steal in 11 minutes in an 83-82 victory. She would play in 11 games for the Sky that season in a more limited role, averaging two points in 7.5 minutes per game.

In late June, she made the decision to retire from basketball, doing so halfway through the Sky’s first season. She was a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Mystics, where she played her first four seasons, and also took the floor with the Fever, Mercury, and Silver Stars before joining the expansion Sky for a half-season.

McCray-Penson won gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. The 1996 team sparked the formation of the WNBA and ABL. She played in the ABL and won MVP honors in 1997 before heading over to the WNBA.

After her retirement in 2006, she was an assistant coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons.

McCray-Penson then became the head coach at Old Dominion for three seasons, going 24-6 in 2020. She spent one year at Mississippi State before stepping down for health reasons and returned to coaching at Rutgers last season.

McCray-Penson played at Tennessee from 1991-95 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America standout during her junior and senior seasons for the Lady Vols.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.