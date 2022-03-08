Old Orchard mall will be increasing sales tax

SKOKIE, Ill. — If you plan on shopping at Old Orchard mall, prepare to pay a bit more in taxes.

The Village of Skokie voted to increase the sales tax by 1%, which was the max allowed under village statute. That means customers will now pay 11.25% in taxes.

Even though the outdoor shopping mall appears to be thriving the village wants to label it “blighted,” so they can pass a measure that would effectively take sales tax money and give it to the mall’s owner to do improvements on the property.

Typically, property owners have to pay for their own maintenance. However, the plan provides for more than $100,000 over the next 23 years.

Some residents are calling it corporate welfare.

Because Cook County property taxes are so high the village claims Westfield Old Orchard needs this sales tax increase to keep the mall successful and help its owners redevelop and retain businesses.