Oklahoma resumes executions, kills inmate for 1998 slaying

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the 1998 stabbing death of a prison cafeteria worker, the state’s first lethal injection following a six-year moratorium.
John Marion Grant, 60, is the first inmate to be executed since a series of flawed executions in 2014 and 2015. Grant was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.
Oklahoma moved forward with Grant’s lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, lifted stays of execution that were put in place on Wednesday for Grant and another death row inmate, Julius Jones, by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.