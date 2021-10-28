Oklahoma resumes executions, kills inmate for 1998 slaying

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant. A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution for two Oklahoma inmates who were scheduled to receive lethal injections in the coming weeks. A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, for death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the 1998 stabbing death of a prison cafeteria worker, the state’s first lethal injection following a six-year moratorium.

John Marion Grant, 60, is the first inmate to be executed since a series of flawed executions in 2014 and 2015. Grant was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.

Oklahoma moved forward with Grant’s lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, lifted stays of execution that were put in place on Wednesday for Grant and another death row inmate, Julius Jones, by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.