Ohio woman hit in face with 10-pound ‘log of prepackaged meat’ during fight at Walmart

(WTRF) – An Ohio woman was arrested on Tuesday after hitting another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat at Walmart.

Police say officers were dispatched to the potato chip aisle at a Walmart location in South Euclid following reports of a disturbance between two women. Upon arrival, police learned that one woman had a protection order out against the other.

When the two women made eye contact, the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to “beat her ***” as well as her 7-year-old daughter, police said.

The suspect attempted to spit on the other woman, and then hit her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat, according to a Facebook post shared by the South Euclid Police Department.

Officers arrested the woman and charged her with assault and violating a temporary protection order.

Police said it is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women.