Ohio ‘Stand Your Ground’ law starts Tuesday

(WTRF)– A new gun law will start in Ohio on Tuesday.

The The ‘Stand Your Ground’ law removes the “duty to retreat” requirement before a gun owner can use lethal force in self-defense.

WGN-affiliate WTRF reports that previously, Ohio law required someone to first attempt to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense in any place that is not their vehicle or home. The bill removed the words “vehicle” and “home,” and instead, people will have no duty to retreat as long as they are legally allowed somewhere.

Senate Bill 175 passed with Republican support in December and was signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Jan. 4.

DeWine released this statement after signing the bill into law in January:

“I have always believed that it is vital that law-abiding citizens have the right to legally protect themselves when confronted with a life-threatening situation. While campaigning for Governor, I expressed my support for removing the ambiguity in Ohio’s self-defense law, and Senate Bill 175 accomplishes this goal.”

