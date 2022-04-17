CHICAGO — It’s going to get a lot easier to navigate around O’Hare International Airport.

Beginning Monday, O’Hare’s Airport Transit System (ATS) at O’Hare International Airport will resume round-the-clock service starting at 5 a.m.

The trains move airport passengers between Terminals 1,2, 3 and 5, the Multi-Modal Facility, home to the rental car center, Economy Parking Lot F, the Kiss ‘n’ Fly, several Pace routes, and a Metra station.

Over the last few years, O’Hare reduced transit to work on upgrades that would allow trains to run every three minutes.

Shuttle buses will continue to provide 24-hour service through May 1.