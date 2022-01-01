Oh baby! Chicago area families welcome new babies on New Year’s Day

CHICAGO — Some Chicago area families are ringing in the new year with new bundles of joy.

Baby Kailani was born right at the stroke of midnight at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital.

She came in weighing at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 18.5 inches long. Baby Kailani has three older brothers waiting for her when she gets home.

And in Palos Park, the Parvis became a party of four. Baby Callum was the first baby born this year at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Baby Callum weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long. He will get to meet his big brother on Sunday.

Kristin and Heath Parvis say the reality of the pandemic means it will be some time before the baby gets to meet the rest of his extended family but they’re feeling hopeful.

Congrats to all the families!