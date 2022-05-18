LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Forest preserve officials are working to humanely remove a bison that escaped being delivered to a farm last year.

The 1,300 pound bison settled in the Lakewood Forest Preserve, near Wauconda, last month, according to officials.

The animal’s owner has been working with forest preserve police to lure the bison into a barn so it can be enclosed and taken to its home. Police said fines could be issued to the owner if the bison is not removed.

The bison has not approached any humans. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has dubbed the animal “Tyson the Bison.”

“The goal is to have the farm animal removed by Memorial Day weekend when preserve attendance traditionally increases,” said John Tannahill, director of public safety at the Lake County Forest Preserves. “The safety of our users and the animal is our No. 1 priority. Bison, is considered domestic livestock, therefore a forest preserve is not an appropriate home.”

It is recommended that residents do not try to approach, capture, chase or attempt to pet the animal.

Anyone who has any information or sighting about the animal should immediately contact the Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police at 847-549-5200.