Officials seize 50,000 unapproved vaping pens at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Customs agents seized thousands of illegal vaping pens at a Chicago airport.

Boxes were seized on Tuesday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The shipment came from Hong Kong and was listed to contain lithium ion batteries. However, the boxes actually contained 50,000 Dragster Mountain vape pens.

The pens are not FDA approved and they were to be delivered to a home in Kentucky.

Customs agents said the shipment was misbranded on purpose in order to avoid detection.

The shipment was valued at 4$50,000.