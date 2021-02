HAMMOND, Ind. — The FBI and Hammond police released a sketch of a possible suspect in the shooting death of a toddler last summer.

The person is thought to be male, of medium height and thin build and between 18 and 25 years old.

Two-year-old Joette “Jo Jo” Malone was caught in crossfire last July, while strapped in a car seat at an apartment complex.

Investigators also increased the reward in the case to $20,000 dollars.