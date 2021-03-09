Officials release report on deadly fire that killed mother, 4 daughters in Des Plaines

Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her four daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa — were killed in a fire that broke out in a Des Plaines building.

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Suburban officials released a report Tuesday on the deadly fire that killed said a mother and her four young girls in January.

The fire swept through the second floor of a duplex building on the 700 block of West Oakton Street on January 27.

Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her four daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa — were all killed in the fire.

The girls were all transported to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Their mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators reported a space heater was the cause of the fire.

On Tuesday, officials released a detailed report on their investigation along with surveillance video.

A statement from the city read: “The City of Des Plaines has released this report in an effort to provide clear facts related to the incident and bring transparency to the investigation and its findings. The report is comprehensive and detailed. … The City and our entire community continue to mourn the tragic loss of this Des Plaines family.”