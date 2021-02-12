Officials put pressure on West suburban property company for lack of heat

RIVERSIDE, Ill. – Officials in Riverside and North Riverside are putting pressure on a property management group to fix its boiler for residents amid to deep freeze.

A complex in the 2300 block of South 17th Avenue has been with a lack of heat for awhile, residents said.

“I’ve lived here for four years and our heat hasn’t worked since day one,” resident Monique Cruz said.

She said it’s been a constant battle with her landlord to fix broken windows, faulty electrial wiring with circuits tripping.

A unit inside, with multiple space heaters, was at 60 degress. That is well below the minimum daytime temperature requirements.

“This guy came in with a hand meter and said it’s 80° in here. And I said ‘you’re crazy it’s not 80° in here,'” resident Norma Diaz said.

Property Rental Inc. runs the apartments and is also getting complaints for lack of heat at Water Tower Apartments, in the 20 block of East Avenue.

Village officials filed a complaint with a Cook County judge Friday, demanding the company make immediate repairs to the boiler.

WGN News reached out to the owner and they did not respond.