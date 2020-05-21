Officials prepare final rehearsal for Rolling Meadows coronavirus testing site opening Friday

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Officials put the finishing touches on a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site set to open Friday in Rolling Meadows.

The new site will be located in the parking lot of Rolling Meadows High School, located at 2901 Central Road, and will offer testing services seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Illinois Department of Public health and the Illinois National Guard.

Tests at the site will be free and results will be delivered within three to five days.

Illinois has the highest number of tests per capita of larger states.

For more information on testing sites, head to wgntv.com/testing