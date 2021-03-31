Officials investigating after police-involved shooting in Portage Park

CHICAGO — Officials are investigating after an officer-involved shooting overnight in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood.

The shooting happening around midnight near Eddy Street and Laramie Avenue Wednesday.

Chicago police has not released much information regarding the shooting.

The officer involved is OK.

Deputy director of news affairs, Tom Ahern, tweeted a photo of a gun that was recovered at the scene.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

Police have parts of the area blocked off as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.