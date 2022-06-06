CHICAGO — Access to quality health care has been a challenge for people in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood for a long time, but a change is finally coming.



It’s official name is the Humboldt Park Health Wellness Center and it will be a state-of-the-art facility in the community. Construction will begin this summer.

Democratic State Senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas said she believes it is a critical step to ensure equity for students, working families and especially older residents.



Also present for the ground breaking was Governor JB Pritzker who committed $20 million tax payer dollars to the health care center.



“I have always believed that health care is a right not a privilege. It’s a right,” he said.

Pritzker believes the Humboldt Park Wellness Center will go a long way in addressing historic health care issues in the community.



“To reimagine our health care system we must recognize that health equity isn’t just about equity and emergency care. It’s about the social determinants of health, too,” he said. “Today we take another giant step forward to address health inequities. … I am very proud to make this $20 million investment from our rebuild Illinois capital plan to establish this state of the art wellness center. It’s a community hub in all its forms.”

The wellness center is set to open 18 months after construction begins. But that exact date has yet to be announced.



