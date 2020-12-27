Officers who evacuated those near Nashville Christmas explosion recall experience

NASHVILLE — An explosion that shook downtown Nashville Christmas morning began with a call to local police of shots fired.

The first responding officers worked quickly to evacuate the area as a message played warning of the impending explosion.

“I was just so scared that I had just lost my entire detail,” one responding officer said.

The six officers went to work, methodically making their way building to building, evacuating all nearby.

“All the training kicked in about staying calm,” officer James Wells said.

Wells suffered temporary hearing loss from the blast, and said he told himself to stay on his feet in the immediate seconds following the explosion.

As the downtown area recovers from extensive damage and the greater Nashville area continues to deal with communications issues, officer Wells concluded this event changed the holiday forever.

“This is going to tie us together forever. Christmas will never be the same for any of us,” Wells said.