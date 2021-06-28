Officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez stripped of police powers

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez in March has been stripped of his police powers.

Officer Evan Solano had been on administrative leave, according to the police department.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended two months ago that Solano be stripped of his powers.

Solano fatally shot 22-year-old Alvarez during a foot chase in Portage Park on March 31. Body camera footage shows Alvarez was walking near a gas station and carrying a gun, although he did not raise or point it during the chase. He was shot in his back and left knee. Alvarez later died at a hospital.