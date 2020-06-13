Officer struck by car during traffic stop in River North

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured late Friday by a car fleeing from a traffic stop in River North.



Officers had removed the driver of a 2018 blue Nissan Sentra near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Wells Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off. The vehicle struck one of the police officers.

The driver fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating.

