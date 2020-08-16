Officer, driver injured after Lake County sheriff’s deputy collides with car

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – An officer and a driver were seriously injured Friday night after the deputy crashed into a car on the way to a call.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Lake County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 13400 block of Victoria Lane, in Beach Park, on the report of a individual armed with a knife.

One of the deputies responding was traveling westbound on Wadsworth Road and collided with a southbound Nissan Rogue in the intersection of Wadsworth Road and Green Bay Road. Police said the collision caused the Nissan to strike an eastbound Honda Civic.

The sheriff’s deputy and the driver of the Nissan were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the Honda Civic did not appear to have any injuries.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is conducting an independent investigation.