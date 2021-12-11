Off-duty Chicago police officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Galewood

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer has been charged with murdering a woman on the Northwest Side.

Pierre Tyler faces one count of first-degree murder after being identified as the person who shot and killed 29-year-old Andris Wofford.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on a well-being check. When officers arrived, Wofford was found shot to death with a gunshot wound on her chin.

Police arrested Tyler, an off-duty CPD officer, following the shooting and he has been relieved of police powers.

Family told WGN News Wofford was a mother of two and they were babysitting her daughters Wednesday when she did not come and pick the girls up.

“Very outgoing, loved life, so this is the reason why, we just hoping that this does not get swept under the rug because we know she ain’t do nothing to herself,” Kenya Brown, the woman’s aunt, said. “She’s thinking about Christmas the things she was going to do, they were going to celebrate Christmas early — this Saturday. So there is no way, there is no way.”

Family called police after she did not come to the door, but her car was located in the parking lot.

“He was the last one in,” family said. “Luckily the community she stays in has cameras all around.”

Family told WGN News Tyler is the father of Wofford’s youngest daughter.