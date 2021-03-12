Off-duty Chicago officer fires shots at would-be car thieves

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots at two would-be car thieves in the Peterson Park neighborhood.

The 53-year-old officer was about to head to work when he saw two men sitting inside his car on the 3900 block of West Glenlake Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday. He started yelling at them to get out of his car. The men exited the vehicle and got into a waiting black Dodge Charger.

Police said one of the men then pointed a handgun at the officer who then took out his own gun and fired shots. One neighbor said they heard several rounds being fired. The two men then left the scene in the Charger.

No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.

No one has been taken into custody.