Off-duty Carol Stream police officer saves choking 3-year-old girl

CAROL STREAM, Ill. – An off-duty Carol Stream officer is being hailed a hero for saving a choking 3-year-old girl.
The Carol Stream Police Department said on Facebook that Police Commander Brian Cooper was dining “off duty” at a suburban restaurant when he noticed a small child girl in medical distress. According to police, a 3-year-old girl named Riley was choking on a cucumber lodged in her throat.
“Commander Cooper, calmly without hesitation, grabbed Riley, relying on his first aid training, and urgently began a life-saving Heimlich maneuver,” police said.
Commander Cooper was able to dislodge the cucumber.
Riley’s mother thanked Commander Cooper in a Facebook post, writing: “He saved my daughter’s life! Thank you so much Officer Cooper. Truly are a lifesaver.”
