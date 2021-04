Lives are saved everyday thanks to 911 operators around the city.

This week, the Office of Emergency Management and Communication (OEMC) is honoring those who went above and beyond.

OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice has been meeting with 911 personnel from all shifts to give them their awards.

From helping firefighters find a trapped victim, to talking parents through giving their baby CPR, these operators have proven to be calm under pressure time and time again.

Watch the story above.