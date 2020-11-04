O’Brien tries to unseat Foxx in race for Cook County State’s Attorney

CHICAGO — In the race for Cook County State’s Attorney, incumbent Democrat Kim Foxx faces off against Republican Pat O’Brien.

With Chicago’s shootings and murders up 50%, the chief prosecutor in Cook County is facing the voters. Will they re-hire Democrat Foxx — a champion of criminal justice reform? Or pick challenger O’Brien — a Republican promising a tougher on crime approach.

The state’s attorney contest is one of this year’s most watched local races. Despite controversy, the Democratic establishment remains with Foxx while major law enforcement groups back O’Brien.