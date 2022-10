OAK PARK, Ill. — A barricade situation is ongoing Friday morning prompting an area police response and traffic re-routing in Oak Park.

Authorities arrived in the 1100 block of N. Harlem Ave. for a person in distress call. A person at the scene has allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment. The spokesperson refuted reports that officers responded to a bomb threat or hostage situation.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Oak Park Fire Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office remain on the scene.