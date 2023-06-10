OAK PARK, Ill. — Four people were shot during a funeral procession Saturday in Oak Park, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Madison Street.

Police said the four people were shot in what is believed to be a targeted shooting amongst members of the procession. No bystanders were injured.

The conditions and identities of the people involved haven’t been released.

Madison Street is closed in the area due to the investigation.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.