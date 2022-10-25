OAK PARK, Ill. — The Village of Oak Park has named a new police chief.

Shatonya Johnson is the first woman to lead the department in the Village’s 118-year history.

Johnson has been with Oak Park police for 23 years and has served as interim chief since April.

In a statement, Johnson said she is honored and humbled to be the first female to hold the position, adding that she takes tremendous pride in serving the community.

“As a leader, I value community engagement and I will continue to instill this concept of policing within our department,” she said. “I am excited to embrace my new role alongside the talented men and women of the Oak Park Police Department as we strive to provide excellent police services.”

Johnson’s appointment is effective Nov. 7. She will become the 14th police chief in Village history following the retirement of former Police Chief LaDon Reynolds.