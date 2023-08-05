OAK PARK, Ill. — Two people were injured, one critically, after officials said they touched an energized CTA rail at a stop in Oak Park.

According to officials, the two people and a group of friends were going to Lollapalooza when they decided to jump down onto the tracks to take pictures and one person, a male, touched an energized rail.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgeland Green Line CTA station in the 300 block of South Boulevard.

Another person, the female, who also jumped down to take pictures, was also electrocuted possibly trying to help the male.

Several of their friends jumped down and were able to help remove them from the tracks, officials said.

The male was in cardiac arrest and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. The female was conscious and also taken to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the village said no firefighters were injured and they are being monitored for stress-related injuries.