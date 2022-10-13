OAK PARK, Ill. — A barricade situation is ongoing in Oak Park, prompting an area police response and traffic re-routing, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Authorities arrived in the 1100 block of N. Harlem Ave. for a person in distress call. A person at the scene has allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment. The spokesperson refuted reports that officers responded to a bomb threat or hostage situation.

The Oak Park Fire Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

A WGN News crew is headed to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.