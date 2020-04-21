Oak Park police ask residents near scene of recent double homicide for surveillance video

OAK PARK, Ill. — Police in Oak Park are asking residents who live near the scene of a recent double homicide for surveillance video in their investigation.

Leslie Ann Jones, 67, and her husband Thomas E. Johnson, 69, were found dead inside a home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks on April 13.

Police are asking residents for any home security video they may have — going as far back as a week before the murders.

Video can be uploaded on the village’s website and will be confidential.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates that the deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances, however none of the injuries appear to be self-inflicted,” Oak Park Police Chief LaDon Reynolds said.

The couple were Harvard Law graduates and partners in the downtown law firm Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert and Davis.

Johnson and his wife also helped in their Oak Park community.

Jonathan Konrath was a client and said Johnson served as his attorney but also helped him like a father.

“He did a lot of work for me pro bono, he was just that type of person,” he said. “A lot of lawyers go into law to practice law for money. What they don’t understand is you’re going into law because you want to get justice for people, helping the little guy, that’s why you went into law. I felt like that was Tom. That’s what Tom did.”