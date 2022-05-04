OAK PARK, Ill. — A student at Oak Park and River Forest High School was arrested for attempting to bring a loaded gun into the school.

The student, an 18-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday. According to the school principal, several officers were at the school, 202 Scoville Ave., after Oak Park police received the tip that a man was on his way with a gun.

Police were able to stop the student from entering the high school and made the arrest without disrupting classes.

An email went out to parents about the situation.

The principal said there is no place for this activity at Oak Park-River Forest and said the student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds.

No one was injured.

The principal reminded students of the importance of reporting situations like this immediately.