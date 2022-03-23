OAK LAWN, Ill. — Oak Lawn police are searching for three people involved in an armed home invasion.

Police said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a woman posing as if she was selling candy rang the doorbell of a home on the 4600 block of West 105th Place.

When an elderly woman opened the door, a man wearing a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie knocked her to the ground and pulled out a gun while the woman and another man ran into the home.

The three left the home in a white Kia Optima. Police did not say what the suspects stole from the house.

The woman had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Oak Lawn police released photos of two of the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051.

Oak Lawn police released photos of people they believe were involved in an armed home invasion. (Oak Lawn Police Department)

Oak Lawn police released photos of people they believe were involved in an armed home invasion. (Oak Lawn Police Department)

Oak Lawn police released photos of people they believe were involved in an armed home invasion. (Oak Lawn Police Department)

Three people suspected of armed home invasion left the scene in a Kia Optima. (Oak Lawn Police Department)