OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police released surveillance images Thursday of an alleged shooter of a 14-year-old on Saturday in Oak Lawn.

Police said the incident began in the area of 95th and Pulaski and continued for two miles to 103rd and Cicero. At some point, a 14-year-old, who was a passenger in another vehicle, was shot.

They were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance picture of the alleged vehicle

An Oak Lawn squad car was also struck by gunfire.

Police released a picture of one of the alleged shooters Thursday and are looking for a black Audi Q7 that had a paper Texas registration plate.

Police said the vehicle had a distinct 10″ to 12″ tinted visor across the top of the front windshield, a small yellow triangle sticker to the left of the rear registration, a tow hitch and a bullet hole in the upper portion of the rear passenger side pillar.

Anyone with information on the pictured subject, vehicle or the whereabouts is asked to contact

the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.