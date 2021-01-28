Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for death of 12-year-old girl by alleged drunk driver

OAK LAWN, Ill. – The Oak Lawn community is in shock after 12-year-old Cire Robinson was killed in a crash at 49th and Cicero last week by an alleged drunk driver.

Police said at the wheel was Daniel Regalado, of Chicago, who is out on bail for three previous felonies, including two different gun cases.

“We are all horrified in Oak Lawn that this lovely girl died for no reason. This person should not have been out on the street ever so many felony charges were filed,” Mayor Sandra Bury said.

According to court records, Regalado was charged with five counts of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and 15 other felony counts later returned by a grand jury. Cook County prosecutors dropped that case in March 2017.

In July 2018, he picked up more gun charges following a standoff with Oak Park police.

The following year with cases still pending, he was charged in another gun offense, court records show.

Police said not only did he kill Robinson in the crash, her father and two other passengers were critically injured.

Robinson’s family and friends at Simmons Middle School are left to mourn her loss.

“She had a smile that could light up a classroom she was involved in afterschool activities

She Love to read was very artistic,” said Dist. 122 Supt. Joseph Matise. “Just a great kid to have in class.”

But Mayor Bury believes her death could have been prevented if Regalado was behind bars. Bury blames Kim Foxx and what she said are her failed restorative justice policies.

“We have an elected official who is not protecting the public,” Bury said. “She’s protecting the criminals more. This person has no business being an office, Kim Foxx should resign immediately.”

A spokesperson for Foxx shifted who is to blame to the courts.

“At bail hearings, Cook County prosecutors present to the judge all available information regarding the offender’s criminal history and charges related to the case. From there, the judge makes the final determination on what happens to the defendant, including whether that individual is a threat to public safety or can be released from custody with bail conditions,” her office said.

In his latest hearing, Regalado told the judge he was fleeing from a car that was shooting at him and that “this isn’t fair.”

Robinson’s funeral will be held on Monday.